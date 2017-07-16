Aaron Carter Says, 'You Won't Catch Me Getting Any DUI's' Days Before DUI Arrest

EXCLUSIVE
Aaron Carter doesn't drink or get DUIs ... which is what Aaron Carter said days before getting a DUI.
We got video of Aaron in his hometown of Tampa, Florida last Monday talking smack about Shia LaBeouf's most recent drunken run-in with the law, insisting, "You won't catch me getting any DUIs... I don't even drink."
Point of fact ... Shia wasn't booked for driving under the influence ... cops arrested him for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction.
Aaron got a DUI Saturday in Habersham County, Georgia. His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was also arrested. She's in the video too and dishes some bad advice.