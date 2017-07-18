Andre the Giant Scary (Good) Sculpture ... Pays Tribute to Icon

Andre the Giant: Scary (Good) Sculpture of Pro Wrestling Icon

Breaking News

What's more badass than an Andre the Giant ﻿statue?

This silicone sculpture of the pro wrestling icon ... which looks so much like Andre we can't believe it ... ain't really him.

It took special effects artist Trent Taft months to put this thing together ... but we gotta say, dude NAILED it.

Down to every last hair (which Taft put in strand by strand, BTW), this epic tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer puts Madame Tussauds' wax celebs to shame.

Here's a couple more shots of Andre the Sculpture -- including one of the original head cast that will haunt your dreams.