TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Khloe & Tristan Go House Hunting S***. JUST. GOT. REAL!!!

7/19/2017 5:06 PM PDT

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Go House Hunting in L.A.

Exclusive Details

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be shacking up together in a new crib .. kinda.

Khloe and her NBA superstar BF spent their Wednesday house hunting in L.A. We're told they're not buying a house together ... he's looking to rent a place in the Hollywood Hills or the Valley where he and Khloe can stay when they're in the city. She has a house in Calabasas -- Bieber's old house -- about an hour's drive from Hollywood..

We're told Tristan's budget is around $60k a month, and he wants to rent through September.  

Khloe's said she'd marry Tristan if he proposed ... maybe this is the first step.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web