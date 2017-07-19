Khloe & Tristan Go House Hunting S***. JUST. GOT. REAL!!!

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Go House Hunting in L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be shacking up together in a new crib .. kinda.

Khloe and her NBA superstar BF spent their Wednesday house hunting in L.A. We're told they're not buying a house together ... he's looking to rent a place in the Hollywood Hills or the Valley where he and Khloe can stay when they're in the city. She has a house in Calabasas -- Bieber's old house -- about an hour's drive from Hollywood..

We're told Tristan's budget is around $60k a month, and he wants to rent through September.

Khloe's said she'd marry Tristan if he proposed ... maybe this is the first step.