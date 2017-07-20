Celebrity Reactions to Chester Bennington's Death

Chester Bennington Remembered By Bandmates & Celebs

Musicians from all genres and several other celebs were stunned by the sudden, devastating news that Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington had committed suicide, and his own bandmates also tweeted their shock.

TMZ broke the story ... Chester hanged himself Thursday morning at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. The news of Chester's death comes on what would've been Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday. Cornell and Bennington were close friends, with Bennington even performing at Cornell's funeral in May.

Bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted an official statement would be coming from Linkin Park soon.

Bennington is survived by 6 kids. He was 41.

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Thoughts & prayers to the family, friends & band of Chester Bennington...such a sweet soul and incredible talent, heartbroken again — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) July 20, 2017

Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children. — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017

song of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK pic.twitter.com/7itrfa0Sz6 — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) July 20, 2017

Crazy sad news about Chester Bennington.. #linkinpark #RIP



If you or someone you know is struggling to cope, @800273TALK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 20, 2017

I'm devastated. I don't even know what to say. My thoughts and prayer are with the big Linkin… https://t.co/b0z2CEBKhi — Jeff Stinco (@jeffstinco) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington.



Another great gone too soon.



If you're hurting, struggling or just need some 1 to talk to.



Reach out. 🙏🏼 — Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) July 20, 2017

My heart is shattered. I can't fucking believe this is real. Crying writing this now. Destroyed. pic.twitter.com/MeEBJD9gi3 — Kolony July 21 (@steveaoki) July 20, 2017

Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it. — yung menace (@petewentz) July 20, 2017

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017 RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/DmtWrHNgeY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 20, 2017

Gracious, kind & humble. A rare combination in Rock & Roll. Deeply saddened... pic.twitter.com/cVtNEzrjHD — Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) July 20, 2017

Shocked about the news of Chester Bennington’s death. I have played shows with him recently..I will miss him & his great talent very much. — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) July 20, 2017