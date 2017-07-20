Chester Bennington Remembered By Bandmates & Celebs

7/20/2017

Celebrity Reactions to Chester Bennington's Death

Musicians from all genres and several other celebs were stunned by the sudden, devastating news that Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington had committed suicide, and his own bandmates also tweeted their shock.

TMZ broke the story ... Chester hanged himself Thursday morning at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. The news of Chester's death comes on what would've been Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday. Cornell and Bennington were close friends, with Bennington even performing at Cornell's funeral in May.

Bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted an official statement would be coming from Linkin Park soon. 

Bennington is survived by 6 kids. He was 41.