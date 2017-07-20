Linkin Park Bandmate Joe Hahn Arrives at Chester Bennington's Home, Fans Leave Flowers

Chester Bennington Bandmate Joe Hahn Arrives ... Fans Leave Flowers at Home

Joe Hahn -- the DJ for Linkin Park -- just showed up at Chester Bennington's home, and fans are beginning to flock there too.

Several friends and family member were arriving at the house Thursday afternoon in Palos Verdes Estates, CA. Some fans have left flowers at the end of the driveway.

As we reported ... Bennington's suicide was a shock to his bandmates, because the group had a photo shoot planned just hours after he was found dead in his home from hanging himself.

Linkin Park coincidentally released a music video the morning of Chester's suicide.