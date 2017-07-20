Christopher Darden The Juice Will Be Loose?! Hide the Women and Children!!!

Christopher Darden Says Hide the Women and Children After O.J. Simpson's Released!!!

EXCLUSIVE

O.J. Simpson will be a menace to society when he's released from prison ... a danger to women and children ... so says (possibly jokes) former O.J. prosecutor Christopher Darden.

We got Darden leaving NBC studios Thursday in NYC when we asked how he feels now that O.J. will walk a free man after being granted parole.

Darden says O.J. was playing with fire by lying to the parole board when he claimed to never have drawn a weapon on anybody and was always a good guy ... to which Darden says is BS.