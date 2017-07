Bella Thorne O Captain, My Captain ... Your See-Through Top is Bomb

Bella Thorne Shows Nipple, Wears Captain's Hat and See-Through Top in Hollywood

Bella Thorne's not lost at sea -- she's exactly where she wants to be ... and wearing the appropriate nipple-freeing attire.

Bella channeled her inner David Lee Roth by rocking a captain's hat and a flaming hot shirt out in Hollywood Saturday night ... and added a see-through white top for her own personal touch.

She was with a new dude too -- not Blackbear or Scott Disick -- but rather "The Young and the Restless" actor, Max Ehrich.

We can only say ... Rock on, Bella.