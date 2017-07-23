Justin Bieber Shirt? I Don't Need No Stinking Shirt

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for 7-Eleven Run

Justin Bieber always marches to the beat of his own drum, and that beat's telling him to free his nipples ... in convenience stores ... apparently.

Justin looked like your typical teenager in Arizona or Florida when he hit up a 7-Eleven Saturday night. Of course, the Biebs was in Beverly Hills ... where ya don't typically see topless folks ... famous or not.

We're pretty sure no one complained about topless Bieber. Still, we'd implore him to not just observe all posted rules, but -- "Learn it. Know it. Live it."