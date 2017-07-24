Linkin Park Chester's Demons Were Always Part of the Deal

Chester Bennington's Linkin Park Bandmates Write Tribute Letter After Suicide Death

Chester Bennington's bandmates are remembering him for his musical talent ... and also the demons that ultimately led to his suicide.

Linkin Park posted an open letter to Chester in which they thank the fans for the outpouring of love and support, and say of the singer ... "You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized." It sounds like they didn't see any warning signs of Chester's decision to take his life because they say, "Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious."

The band addressed their frontman's demons too -- "You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human."



