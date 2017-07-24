'People v. O.J.' Star Keesha Sharp Compares O.J. Simpson to Casey Anthony

'People v. O.J.' Star O.J. Simpson and Casey Anthony Are All the Same to Me

O.J. Simpson and Casey Anthony are NOT really free even though they're free ... according to Keesha Sharp.

Keesha -- who played Johnnie Cochran's wife on 'People v. O.J.' -- was at Bristol Farms Sunday in L.A. where we got her take on O.J. getting paroled. It's obvious the news pains her, but says it was the right decision.

That being said ... Keesha says a dark cloud will always follow Simpson, the same way it's followed Anthony since her not guilty verdict for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

Keesha also has the Goldman family's back.