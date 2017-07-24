Steph Curry Mocks #ChinaKlay w/ Dunk Fail

Steph Curry Mocks Klay Thompson with Botched 360 Dunk in China

Klay Thompson's back in the States ... but the legend of #ChinaKlay lives on!!

Here's video of Steph Curry ﻿mocking his Splash Brother with a hilarious intentional dunk fail in Chengdu -- one of the stops on Steph's Asia tour.

Remember ... the #ChinaKlay phenomenon started when Thompson was unintentionally REJECTED by the rim on his Chinese shoe tour last month.

Now we have this gem from Curry ... who killed it on his best (worst) 360 attempt.

Klay lit China on fire with his dance moves too -- but #ChinaSteph is giving him a run for his money.

The day before, S.C. busted out some push-ups on a clear glass panel in a Beijing skyscraper ... before he got paralyzed by his fear of heights.