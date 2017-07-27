Drake Takes On Protege, Coaches Up Singer Tone Stith for First Tour

EXCLUSIVE
This is the student becoming the master -- we got video of Drake in studio with up-and-coming singer Tone Stith ... who's trying to kill it on the road, just like Drizzy does.
Drake met up with the 22-year-old singer Monday during a rehearsal in Houston. You can see Champagne Papi dropping some wisdom. Tone recently dropped his debut album, "Can We Talk," and starts a 40-city tour this week with August Alsina.
The 2 men have a lot in common. Jas Prince, the music mogul who discovered Drake, already signed Tone ... and he's the one who set up Monday's meeting.
Tone also got a big social media bump when Drake posted video of Tone covering "Madiba Ridim."
Lil Wayne once took Drake under his wing. Wonder how Tone feels about a Drake tattoo?