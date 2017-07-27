Drake Takes Tone Stith Under His Wing ... Preps Singer for Tour

Drake Takes On Protege, Coaches Up Singer Tone Stith for First Tour

This is the student becoming the master -- we got video of Drake in studio with up-and-coming singer Tone Stith ... who's trying to kill it on the road, just like Drizzy does.

Drake met up with the 22-year-old singer Monday during a rehearsal in Houston. You can see Champagne Papi dropping some wisdom. Tone recently dropped his debut album, "Can We Talk,"  and starts a 40-city tour this week with August Alsina.

The 2 men have a lot in common. Jas Prince,  the music mogul who discovered Drake, already signed Tone ... and he's the one who set up Monday's meeting.

Tone also got a big social media bump when Drake posted video of Tone covering "Madiba Ridim."

Lil Wayne once took Drake under his wing. Wonder how Tone feels about a Drake tattoo?