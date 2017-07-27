Ohio State Fair Riders Thrown Off Ride in Deadly Accident

Ohio State Fair Video Shows Riders Thrown In Deadly Accident

The moment an Ohio State Fair ride turned deadly in a horrific accident -- which hurled riders through the air -- was captured on video.

At least 1 person died Wednesday night and seven others were injured when part of the Fire Ball ride broke off its hinges ... violently ejected people from their seats and sent them flying to the ground.

Officials said the fair will be open Thursday, but no rides will be running until they're deemed safe.

It's still unclear what caused the accident and it's under investigation.