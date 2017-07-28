R. Kelly's Virginia Concert Has Tons of Seats Available Amid 'Cult' Allegations

R. Kelly Come and Get 'Em! Concert Seats Available Amid 'Cult' Rumors

There's a good reason R. Kelly went on camera to reassure fans his weekend concerts are still a go -- because ticket sales for his opening night are seriously lagging.

Kelly's first concert since the sex 'cult' allegations came out is Friday night at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. We checked Live Nation's website to see what tickets are still available.

In a word: PLENTY!!!

The venue -- which holds 20,000 -- appears barely at 50% capacity with just hours to go. We talked to someone at the amphitheater and we're told it could be as simple as this -- Kelly just ain't popular anymore.

Of course, it could also be a reaction to allegations made by Joycelyn Savage's family. As we reported, Kelly recorded an on-camera denial ... dismissing the rumors as "all crap."

Kinda like his Friday night box office numbers.



