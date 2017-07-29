Evander Holyfield To Conor McGregor: Here's How You Beat Floyd

Evander Holyfield Hey Conor, ... Here's How You Beat Floyd

Listen up McGregor ... one of the greatest warriors in the history of boxing is gonna give you the key to doing what some think is impossible ... beating Floyd Mayweather.

We got 4-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield out at the "Pat Cairo Annual Golf Outing and Dinner to Battle Cancer" on Long Island and talked with him about the biggest subject in sports, McGregor vs. Mayweather.

Holyfield won some of the biggest upsets of all time, so the question is, how does Conor do it?

Evander has an answer, and if we were Conor, we'd take heed.