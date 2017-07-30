Tomi Lahren Who Needs Healthcare? I've Got Mom & Dad!

Tomi Lahren & Chelsea Handler's Healthcare 'Debate' at Politicon

Chelsea Handler and Tomi Lahren's debate wasn't as contentious or bitchy as most had hoped -- but it did reveal Tomi hasn't fully fled her parents' nest.

The liberal-conservative showdown Saturday afternoon at Politicon was less debate, and more interview -- like Chelsea' show. Still, there were plenty of jabs thrown over President Trump, his military transgender ban and, of course, Obamacare.

Chelsea asked Tomi if she has a healthcare plan -- she's currently unemployed, after all -- and Tomi pointed out she's only 24 ... and still on mom and dad's plan.

Yes, the crowd got a big whiff of irony.