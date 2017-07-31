NFL's Chris Clemons Sentenced To Jail For KO'ing Woman

NFL's Chris Clemons Sentenced To Jail For KO'ing Woman

EXCLUSIVE

NFL player Chris Clemons has been found guilty of assault after knocking a woman out cold in a parking lot dispute back in May of 2016 ... and now he'll be doing time behind bars.

We broke the story ... witnesses told police Clemons punched a woman in the face outside a Scottsdale, AZ nightclub after she got into an altercation with one of his female companions.

City prosecutors tell TMZ Sports ... Clemons has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault intentionally causing physical injury. He faced 6 months in county jail, but was handed a 10 day jail sentence, with 5 days suspended.

That essentially means Clemons will only be locked up for 5 days, with the caveat that he stays out of trouble.

On top of the jail time, Clemons has been ordered to cough up more than $30,000 in restitution, must enroll in an anger management peace program and will be on unsupervised probation for a year.

31-year-old Clemons -- a safety -- was on the Arizona Cardinals at the time of the incident. He was cut back in September and is currently a free agent.