Patchy the Pirate on 'Spongebob Squarepants' 'Memba Him?!

While Tom Kenny is best known for doing the voice of Spongebob ... He also plays the crusty character Patchy the Pirate on the long running animation masterpiece 'Spongebob Squarepants.' Click to see what he looks like without the groggy garb!