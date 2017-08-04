Blac Chyna Going into the Music Biz, Inspired by Nicki Minaj

Blac Chyna I Wanna Be The Next Nicki Minaj

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna doesn't just want to be in music videos with Nicki Minaj, she wants to BE the new Nicki Minaj, and several record labels are jumping at the chance to make it happen.

Several sources close to Blac Chyna tell us she's entering the music game and is already recording in the studio. As for what type of music ... rap, "poetry music" and traditional singing.

The catalyst was the Yo Gotti music video shoot down in Miami a couple weeks back with Nicki, who Chyna sees as a mentor. The next step is to get signed.

We're told Chyna's lined up several meetings with record labels in L.A., and already met bigwigs at Capital Records.

The good news for Rob ... Chyna's not into diss tracks.