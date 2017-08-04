Caitlyn Jenner Shows Support for Trump after Transgender Ban

Caitlyn Jenner I'm Still Team Trump Despite Transgender Ban

Caitlyn Jenner isn't letting the whole transgender ban thing get in the way of what appears to be her undying support for President Trump.

Jenner was out and about Thursday, in a sporty car sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat.

It's pretty stunning, because she went ham on the Prez after his transgender military ban tweets, saying, "I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country's uniform."

Jenner's been a die-hard Republican for a long time, and she's gotten a lot of heat from the transgender community for not passionately carrying the torch.

This one's gonna stoke the fire.