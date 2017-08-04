LaVar Ball Fires Back at Michael Jordan, 'I'll Beat You With 1 Arm'

LaVar Ball Fires Back at Jordan 'I'll Beat You With 1 Arm'

LaVar Ball ain't backin' down from Michael Jordan -- saying he's STILL confident he'd crush MJ in 1-on-1 even if he had 1 arm tied behind his back.

The Big Baller attacked LaVar at his basketball camp earlier this week, saying, "I don't think he could beat me even if I was 1-legged."

Ball's response?

"I could beat him with 1 hand tied behind my back with some glasses on with one eye lens out with some flips flops on in the rain."

There's more ... LaVar also goes after Shaq's diss track -- blasting the dude as old and irrelevant.

Then it's on to Charles Barkley ... saying Chuck was talkin' out his ass when he said Lonzo and the Lakers aren't a playoff team.

Enjoy ...