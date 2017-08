Deputy Enos on 'The Dukes of Hazzard' 'Memba Him?!

Deputy Enos on 'The Dukes of Hazzard' 'Memba Him?!

Sonny Shroyer is best known for playing the Daisy lovin' Deputy Enos Strate -- opposite John Schneider and Tom Wopat as Bo and Luke Duke -- in the General Lee jumping television show 'The Dukes of Hazzard.' Guess what he looks like now!