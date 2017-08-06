Mayweather vs. McGregor Diddy, Fiddy, Calvin & More Battling For Vegas Club Supremacy

Mayweather vs. McGregor Pull Has A-List Talent Battling in Las Vegas Nightclubs

Floyd Mayweather doesn't get in the ring with Conor McGregor until August 26, but the battle is on for Vegas nightclubs scrapping to book the biggest names for that weekend.

The lineups are already INSANE -- 50 Cent, Diddy, Chris Brown, The Chainsmokers, Jamie Foxx, Rick Ross, Calvin Harris, Amber Rose and even Conor himself are headlining parties. Here's how it's shaking out as of now:

FRIDAY:

Drai's -- 50 Cent, Trey Songz and Jeezy

Hakkasan -- Steve Aoki

Omnia -- Calvin Harris

JEWEL -- J. Cole

Hard Rock -- Amber Rose, YFN Lucci and Allen Iverson

SATURDAY (after the fight):

Drai's -- Chris Brown

XS Nightclub -- The Chainsmokers

Hakkasan -- Travis Scott

Marquee - DJ Mustard

The LIGHT -- Rick Ross

JEWEL -- Jamie Foxx

Rehab Beach Club -- Diddy

Surrender - Conor McGregor

It won't be cheap if you want in with the celebs -- especially in VIP. One example ... a table at Diddy's party ranged from $1,500 to 20k, depending on location.

Biggest question -- does Conor show up at Surrender ... win or lose?