Mayweather vs. McGregor Pull Has A-List Talent Battling in Las Vegas Nightclubs

Floyd Mayweather doesn't get in the ring with Conor McGregor until August 26, but the battle is on for Vegas nightclubs scrapping to book the biggest names for that weekend.
The lineups are already INSANE -- 50 Cent, Diddy, Chris Brown, The Chainsmokers, Jamie Foxx, Rick Ross, Calvin Harris, Amber Rose and even Conor himself are headlining parties. Here's how it's shaking out as of now:
FRIDAY:
Drai's -- 50 Cent, Trey Songz and Jeezy
Hakkasan -- Steve Aoki
Omnia -- Calvin Harris
JEWEL -- J. Cole
Hard Rock -- Amber Rose, YFN Lucci and Allen Iverson
SATURDAY (after the fight):
Drai's -- Chris Brown
XS Nightclub -- The Chainsmokers
Hakkasan -- Travis Scott
Marquee - DJ Mustard
The LIGHT -- Rick Ross
JEWEL -- Jamie Foxx
Rehab Beach Club -- Diddy
Surrender - Conor McGregor
It won't be cheap if you want in with the celebs -- especially in VIP. One example ... a table at Diddy's party ranged from $1,500 to 20k, depending on location.
Biggest question -- does Conor show up at Surrender ... win or lose?