Usher, New STD Lawsuit, Live News Conference with Lawyer and Accuser (LIVE STREAM)

Usher's new accusers -- 2 women and a man -- will file a lawsuit Monday alleging the singer exposed them to herpes, and their lawyer, Lisa Bloom, is about to unveil the allegations ... with one of the women by her side.
Bloom's holding a news conference in NYC to address the new chapter in the Usher scandal -- that he allegedly had sexual contact with individuals without telling them he had an STD.
As we reported ... the 3 individuals claim to have had sexual contact with the singer after 2012, and he didn't warn them he allegedly had an STD.
He's also facing a separate lawsuit by another woman for $20 million for the same thing.
The news conference begins at 9 AM ET, 6 AM PT.