Usher New Accusers File STD Lawsuit News Conference Live at 9 AM ET

Usher, New STD Lawsuit, Live News Conference with Lawyer and Accuser (LIVE STREAM)

Usher's new accusers -- 2 women and a man -- will file a lawsuit Monday alleging the singer exposed them to herpes, and their lawyer, Lisa Bloom﻿, is about to unveil the allegations ... with one of the women by her side.

Bloom's holding a news conference in NYC to address the new chapter in the Usher scandal -- that he allegedly had sexual contact with individuals without telling them he had an STD.

As we reported ... the 3 individuals claim to have had sexual contact with the singer after 2012, and he didn't warn them he allegedly had an STD.

He's also facing a separate lawsuit by another woman for $20 million for the same thing.

The news conference begins at 9 AM ET, 6 AM PT. We'll be live streaming, so stay tuned.