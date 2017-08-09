Usher Herpes Lawsuits Aren't Stopping Me I'm Recording with Dupri

Usher's Herpes Lawsuits Aren't Stopping Him, He's Recording with Jermaine Dupri

Usher isn't letting his herpes scandal get in the way of his music career ... because we've learned he's in the studio right now with Jermaine Dupri.

Usher is in an L.A. studio recording for a new album, produced by Jermaine. We're told Usher literally hasn't missed a beat in the wake of multiple lawsuits alleging he exposed sexual partners to herpes.

It's interesting ... Usher headlined at the Cincinnati Music Festival alongside Mary J. Blige last month, 5 days after a woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against him, claiming her exposed her to the STD.

Usher has not responded publicly to any of the claims, including his herpes status.