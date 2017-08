Don Lemon Here's Who'll Be Left When the World Ends

Don Lemon Predicts Who Will be Left When the World Comes to an End

EXCLUSIVE

Don Lemon's as ready as he can be for nuclear war, but it seems sort of pointless ... because he's not even on his own list of who'll make it out alive.

Our photog got the "CNN Tonight" host at LAX Thursday and asked if his network prepares them for the world going nuclear -- who knew? It does ... sort of.

Don says CNN holds training classes every couple of years and the office is stocked with survival packs.

But the good part's when Lemon predicts who'll survive.