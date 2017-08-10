Boxer Tyson Fury To Sinead O'Connor: I Suffer From Mental Illness Too

Sinead O'Connor is getting support from a huge star -- British boxing champ Tyson Fury -- who says he also suffers from mental illness and wants to help the singer through the darkness.

"I recently watched one of your heartbreaking videos where you talked about mental health problems," the former heavyweight champ said.

"Being alone, and feeling like you wasn’t a role model – and it wasn’t your fault – and no one was there."

Sinead posted a video last week saying she's suicidal and living in a motel in New Jersey.

Fury, who stepped away from boxing last year to get help for substance abuse issues, says he's also been suffering from mental illness and wants Sinead to know "you're not alone."

"There’s a lot of people out there who go through this same thing ... millions of people around the world suffer with this."

"Mental health problems is one of the worst things that anyone could ever have, no matter how successful or rich you become. Mental health will always bring you down. And it always gives someone a right to write you off, for whatever reason."

"But I’m here if you need me. Tyson Fury – get someone to contact me. I’d like to speak to you."