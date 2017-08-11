R. Kelly Fulton Co. Official Calls for Criminal Investigation

R. Kelly: Atlanta Official Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Alleged 'Cult'

Allegations that R. Kelly's the mastermind behind an abusive "cult" are now in the crosshairs of one major official in Atlanta ... and he's calling for a criminal investigation.

According to Fulton County Chairman John Eaves, the Johns Creek Police Department has uncovered new evidence against the singer ... and Eaves is demanding an investigation. Although he's unclear on what the evidence is, Eaves says it's enough for the D.A.'s office to jump on the case ... as first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kelly's adamantly denied the allegations ... and one of his alleged captors, Jocelyn Savage, says she's staying with the singer because it's what she wants. Her parents beg to differ.