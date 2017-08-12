Charlottesville Suspect Driver Booked on Suspicion of Murder Mug Shot Released

Driver Who Plowed Into Charlottesville Counterprotesters Identified, Booked on Suspicion of Murder

Breaking News

The alleged driver of the car that plowed into a group of counterprotesters in Charlottesville has been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The suspect's been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old Ohio man. He's being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, failure to stop for an accident involving a death, and hit and run ... Virginia police told the Washington Post. He's reportedly being held without bail.

In disturbing video of the crash ... the driver believed to be Fields appeared to deliberately drive his Dodge Challenger into a group of counterprotesters walking down the street, then floored it in reverse in an attempt to flee. He was captured shortly after.

As we reported ... a 32-year-old woman was killed in the incident. The city's police chief said at least 35 people were injured during Saturday's violence between white nationalist rallygoers and counterprotesters.