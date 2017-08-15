Khloe Kardashian Strip Club Face-Off ... With Blac Chyna

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Blac Chyna Hit Up Same Strip Club

If Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna are in the same strip club at the same time, but nobody sees them together on the inside ... is it still awkward?

We got Khloe and her man, Tristan Thompson, entering Ace of Diamonds in WeHo Monday night ... and her brother's ex/baby mama, Blac Chyna﻿, wasn't far behind. It seems everyone was just there for a good time too -- Chyna wasn't working.

As we reported, Rob Kardashian and Blac are in the process of settling child custody for their daughter, Dream ... but we doubt that topic came up in convo if Khloe and Chyna chatted inside.

Then again ... ya never know.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle and photographer Tommy Incredible were also in the house.