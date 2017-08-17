Marshawn Lynch Flips Metaphorical Finger at Anthem Protest Questions

Oakland Raiders star Marshawn Lynch was asked point-blank by the media about his national anthem protest -- but by the way he bobbed, weaved and clowned the questions, you'd think he was Floyd Mayweather.

When asked to address the "elephant in the room" ... Beast Mode responded with an elephant metaphor -- something about how elephants are scared of mice.

When asked how he felt about the way Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio responded to the anthem protest, he slithered out of that one, too.

Bottom line -- he's just here so he won't get fined.