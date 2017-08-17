TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Marshawn Lynch Flips Metaphorical Finger at Anthem Protest Questions

8/17/2017 3:22 PM PDT

Marshawn Lynch Flips Metaphorical Finger at Anthem Protest Questions

Breaking News

Oakland Raiders star Marshawn Lynch was asked point-blank by the media about his national anthem protest -- but by the way he bobbed, weaved and clowned the questions, you'd think he was Floyd Mayweather

When asked to address the "elephant in the room" ... Beast Mode responded with an elephant metaphor -- something about how elephants are scared of mice. 

When asked how he felt about the way Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio responded to the anthem protest, he slithered out of that one, too.

Bottom line -- he's just here so he won't get fined.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web