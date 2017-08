Chopper on 'Making the Band 2' 'Memba Him?!

Chopper on 'Making the Band 2' 'Memba Him?!

Rodney Hill aka. Chopper is best known for being the troublemaking rapper in Da Band -- alongside Dylan, Freddy P, Ness, Babs and Sara Stokes -- in the early 2000s MTV reality show "Making the Band 2." Guess what he looks like now!