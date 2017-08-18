St Louis Cardinals Latin Trap Dance Party ... Boppin' On Team Plane

Yadier Molina & St. Louis Cardinals Have Latin Trap Dance Party On Team Plane

Breaking News

Here's Yadier Molina and his St. Louis Cardinals teammates showing that winning is a whole lot of freakin' fun ... having a Latin-flavored dance party on the team plane on the way to Boston.

The Cards played the Red Sox earlier this week, and even though they dropped two to the Beantown boys, they're still 7-3 in their last 10, gaining on the Cubs in the Central, with a lot to celebrate.

Seems like the guys had it all planned out and ride the drop perfectly as they bruck out in unison to the song "Bad Bunny" by Kreepy & Kush ft Farruko.

Yeah, we've never heard of those guys either, but the song is pretty lit.

Feel free to turn up (it's Friday).