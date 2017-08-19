Arnold Schwarzenegger Strolls L.A. in 'Terminate the Hate' T-shirt

Arnold Schwarzenegger continued his anti-hate campaign, but this time he didn't say a word.
The Terminator sported his "Terminate the Hate" shirt that's being sold around the country. Proceeds go to the Simon Wiesenthal Center -- a major human rights org.
Arnold took son Patrick to lunch as he strolled around, clearly for everyone to catch the message.
Schwarzenegger posted a message to the neo-Nazi's Thursday night, explaining that those before them went directly to hell for their hateful messages.