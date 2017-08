Dick Gregory Dead at 84

Civil Rights Activist and Comedian Dick Gregory Dead at 84

Dick Gregory -- comedian, actor, writer and famed civil right activist -- died Saturday night in Washington D.C. ... according to a statement from his family.

Gregory began his career as a comedian while serving in the the military in the '50s, and went on to be a prominent figure during the Civil Rights Movement in the '60s ... which his comedy and political satire reflected. He's widely regarded as a trailblazer in both stand-up and politics.

Dick was also a writer known for the documentary "Joe Louis: America's Hero... Betrayed." Comedy Central named him #82 on the all time list of greatest stand-up comedians.

The comedic and civil rights legend was recently hospitalized for an unknown but serious condition. According to his rep, he died from heart failure.

Dick was 84.

RIP