JAY-Z Honors Chester Bennington at UK Concert

JAY-Z paid homage to the late Chester Bennington Saturday by performing "Numb" at a UK concert.

JAY and Linkin Park have history ... they re-did the band's hit "Numb" back in 2004, so the mogul had reason to pick that song out to honor his good friend, who committed suicide a month ago today.

You hear JAY at the VFest event fire an order to the crowd, "Let's show some love for Chester tonight!"

JAY is in the middle of a heavy touring schedule promoting his new album, "4:44."