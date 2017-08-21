Chandler Parsons Buys $11 Million Bel-Air Mansion

Chandler Parsons Slam Dunks On A $11 Million Bel-Air Pad

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Chandler Parsons' new Bel-Air crib has a pool, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and an outdoor fire pit but it doesn't look like he'll be getting any practice shots in at home.

Parsons, who's been linked to Hailey Baldwin and Bella Thorne, just dropped $11 million on a beautiful, open air Bel-Air home. He kinda made off with a deal on the place ... the original asking price was $13.3 million.

While it doesn't have a hoop ... he'll still get a workout in just walking around the place ... it's 9,100 square feet! It also has a full service bar which will require a different kind of stamina.

Farrah Aldjufrie and Melissa Platt from The Agency worked with Chandler on the purchase.