Dave Chappelle New York Governor Says Dude, You're An Inspiration!!!

Dave Chappelle Honored by New York Governor for Being Inspirational

Dave Chappelle got a big honor bestowed on him over the weekend ... by the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nika Milbrun, Cuomo's Assistant Director of Constituencies for African-American and Women's Affairs, did the honors in NYC, telling Chappelle he's been a role model and an inspiration. She mentions how charitable Dave has been, notably giving $50k to Flint and set to host a charity event with Rihanna in Sept.

Milbrun said Dave has been a big influence in helping African-American entertainers, and the award syncs up with Dave's August residency at Radio City Music Hall where he fills the stage with African-American entertainers.

She also joked that there were times Chappelle pushed the line, but all was good.

For his part, Dave was humbled by the honor and talked about his connection to the Big Apple.