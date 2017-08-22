Bill Cosby Your Honor, Meet My New Lawyer He's the Bomb

Bill Cosby Appears in Court with New Lawyer Tom Mesereau (UPDATE)

7:50 AM PT -- The judge has granted their request and agreed to push the start date of the new trial. It is now loosely scheduled for mid-March or early April, but no firm date has been decided.

Bill Cosby's rejiggered legal team appeared in court for the first time Tuesday, led by the legendary criminal defense lawyer who beat the rap on behalf of Michael Jackson.

Attorneys Tom Mesereau, Kathleen Bliss and Sam Silver led the way as Cosby and his P.R. guy, Andrew Wyatt, showed up, asking a judge to push the November trial date back so Mesereau and his team could be fully prepared.

The judge has yet to rule on the request.

Mesereau has been critical of prosecutors who almost instantly decided to retry the case after a mistrial was declared the first time around. Mesereau called the retrial a "waste of time."