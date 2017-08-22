Rockets' Trevor Ariza I'd Love to Play for Beyonce!

Rockets' Trevor Ariza: I'd Love to Play for Beyonce!

EXCLUSIVE

How do Houston Rockets players feel about Beyonce possibly buying the team?

Trevor Ariza says he's all about it.

"That would be lovely," Ariza told TMZ Sports during an outing in Beverly Hills ... "but I have no say so in that matter."

Ariza says he knows it's out of his hands -- but thinks B would be a cool owner.

As we previously reported, Beyonce's mother, Tina, believes Bey and the Rockets are a perfect fit since she's from Houston and shares a connection with the city.

And Rockets great Kenny Smith says the move would inspire little girls everywhere who want to be a part of the NBA.

Still no official comment from Beyonce ... but if you're listening -- PULL THE TRIGGER ALREADY!