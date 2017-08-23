Mariah Carey I'm Making French's Hook 'Unforgettable'

Mariah Carey Dropping New Hook for French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

EXCLUSIVE

French Montana's hit, "Unforgettable," is about to be just that -- or even more so -- now that Mariah Carey is adding her vocals to a remix.

TMZ got this clip of the new version, which drops Thursday morning, and Mimi's taking over the hook. She drops the lines, "It's not good enough for me since I been with you. It's not gonna work for you. Nobody can equal me ... I know."

Almost like it was written for her in the first place ... right?

Swae Lee did it on the original, and he's still on it too ... just mixed with Mariah's smooth vocals.