Michelle Rodriguez In a Self-Imposed News Blackout, and Lovin' It!!!

Michelle Rodriguez hasn't read or seen the news in 2 months, and she couldn't be more stoked.

We got Michelle Tuesday in Bev Hills and she told us she can't handle all the depressing stories about politics, racism, terrorism, and on and on, so she just tuned it all out.

You might call it burying your head in the sand, but on the other hand ... just look at her body language and her facial features. Michelle looks calm and happy, so, as a famous politician might say ... who's winning now?