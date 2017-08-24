Alexis Ren The Ultimate Fantasy For New Mobile Game

Alexis Ren Is The New Face of Final Fantasy XV

EXCLUSIVE

Alexis Ren just joined the Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kate Upton and Mariah Carey ranks ... becoming the new face of a mobile game.

Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire is about to unveil a new ad campaign ... and we got hold of some BTS shots of Ren on set. She's not only smokin' in a white dress ... she even makes a trident look sexy.

We're told the 20-year-old -- who has 10 mil followers on Instagram -- was cherry-picked by MZ, the company behind the game, because they believe she's on the verge of busting out.

If the pics are an indicator ... MZ's got a point.