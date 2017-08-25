Taylor Swift Won't Get Her Showdown with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at the VMAs

Taylor Swift Sorry Girl ... You're Gonna Miss Kim and Kanye at VMAs

EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift may be sorely disappointed at the VMAs Sunday, because she's gonna have no one to glare at ... we've learned Kim and Kanye are otherwise engaged.

It would have been pretty epic ... Taylor showing off "Look What You Made Me Do" as she stares down the royal couple, but we're told long before the single was released they decided the VMAs were not for them.

They're in town, but we're told there's no particular reason for them to trek to The Forum near LAX.

It's actually kinda brilliant ... Kim and Kanye become the center of attention at the music event, courtesy of Taylor Swift, and they don't have to lift a finger.