Tyson Beckford Says He's Bigger Draw Than Mayweather vs McGregor ... For Ladies

EXCLUSIVE
Tyson Beckford says he's got more pull in Vegas this weekend than Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather ... if you don't have balls, anyway.
Tyson's been performing in the Las Vegas Chippendales' show for months and says while men can't wait to see the big fight Saturday, he thinks women would rather take in some shirtless, muscular dudes who aren't bleeding, bruised and talking way too much.
As for who Tyson's putting his money on in the fight ... he says it's the guy with the better muscles.