UFC's Daniel Cormier's in Hawaii as John Jones Treads Water After Failing Steroid Drug Test

Daniel Cormier looked suspicious as he waded in the waters of Hawaii ... as the UFC Light Heavyweight championship belt hangs in the balance.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Jon Jones may not have fought a fair fight when he ko'd Cormier last month and snagged the title ... turns out Jones failed in-competition drug tests. Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

Cormier is taking it easy while the powers that be decide Jones' fate. He could be suspended for up to 4 years and it's pretty clear he'll get his title yanked, and it will revert back to Cormier.

Hey ... if you have to wait for a decision, Hawaii's not a bad place to do it.