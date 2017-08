'Star Wars' Star John Boyega The Force Awakens In My Shorts

'Star Wars' Star John Boyega Bumps & Grinds at Notting Hill Carnival

The force is strong ... in John Boyega's shorts judging from all the bumping and grinding he did at London's massive Notting Hill Festival.

Boyega hit up the annual street festival, along with some 2 million other people, and rode a carnival dancer - or two - like a 'Star Wars' landspeeder ... or Dewback ... or Luggabeast. 'Star Wars' fans get the picture. Actually, everybody understands.

'Star Wars VIII' wrapped filming in July, but looks like John's still wielding a lightsaber.