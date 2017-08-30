Flavor Flav Chuck D's the Enemy Now ... Where are My Royalties?!

Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D and Public Enemy Producer for Missing Royalties

EXCLUSIVE

Flavor Flav's still fighting the powers that be, even when those powers include fellow founding Public Enemy member Chuck D ... according to a new suit that rocks the legendary group.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Flav says he and Chuck have a long-standing agreement to share profits from their music, live concerts and merchandise -- but he hasn't seen a royalty check in several years. Flav says he co-wrote more than 50 of the group's songs, and he's especially pissed because Chuck's still getting paid.

What's worse ... the rapper claims his voice and image were used without his consent on the new PE album, "Nothing Is Quick in the Desert" ... released in June. Flav says he requested $75k for the record, but only got $7,500. He thought he was going to get the remainder later, but it never came.

Flav's also going after producer Gary G-Wiz﻿ for making a deal to create action figures of Public Enemy without his knowledge. In the suit, Flav says Gary got cash from the toy company, but he got zilch.

Flavor Flav's suing Chuck, Gary and several other PE managers and producers for lost profits and to stop using his mug to make a buck. We reached out to Chuck, but no word back.

Sad day in hip-hop.