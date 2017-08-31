LaMelo Ball's Shoe Deal OK'd By High School Officials, Still Eligible

LaMelo Ball Shoe Deal OK'd By High School Officials ... Still Eligible

LaMelo Ball's brand new BBB shoe deal will NOT disqualify him from playing high school basketball next season ... this according to California high school athletics officials.

TMZ Sports spoke with C.I.F. Southern Section asst. commissioner Thom Simmons who tells us ... Ball's deal with BBB is not a violation of the California Interscholastic Federation bylaws.

"As long as he's not representing his school in any way (wearing school uniforms, display of mascot, image of schools, etc.) in this venture he would not be in violation."

As far as college eligibility goes, no comment from the NCAA on how or if this would impact LaMelo's college career ... if he even chooses to play in college.

So for now ... no harm, no foul.