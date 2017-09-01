CNN Harvey Coverage Commercial Boasts 'Americans are Loving the HurryCane'

CNN has been covering Hurricane Harvey almost nonstop, which makes a commercial that ran Friday night at 9:30 PM PT all the more shocking ... a 60-second spot for the HurryCane.

It's an ad hawking a cane that helps people walk with ease For a full minute you hear people say, "I love my HurryCane" and "People are falling in love with the HurryCane."

"I Love how secure I feel with my HurryCane." And there's more ... "Americans are loving the HurryCane." And, "They love how it stands on it's own."

And it's offered at an "historically" low price.